Sampdoria vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with Sampdoria in an important clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Salernitana to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been abysmal this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sampdoria have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 13 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's nine victories.

Empoli won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin and could complete a league double over Sampdoria for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Sampdoria have won nine of their last 13 matches at home against Empoli in the Serie A but have won only one of their last four such matches.

Empoli have failed to find the back of the net in 15 of their 27 Serie A games against Sampdoria - they only have a worse record in this regard against Juventus.

Sampdoria have been relegated from the Serie A for the fifth time in their history - their first relegation from the top flight since the 2010-11 season.

Sampdoria have picked up only eight points from 17 home games so far - the lowest such tally in the Serie A this season.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Francesco Caputo has been impressive for the Tuscan side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Sampdoria have struggled this season and are playing for pride at the moment. Empoli have been the better team so far this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Empoli

Sampdoria vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sampdoria to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes