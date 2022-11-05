Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sampdoria lock horns with Fiorentina in an important clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Preview

Sampdoria are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this season. La Viola edged Spezia to a 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good record against Sampdoria and have won 13 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sampdoria's 11 victories.

Sampdoria and Fiorentina have won three games apiece out of the last six matches played between the two teams, with their previous draw played out in 2019.

Both teams have found the back of the net in the last 13 Serie A meetings between the two teams, with the previous clean sheet kept by Fiorentina in 2015.

Sampdoria could secure home victories against Fiorentina in three consecutive Serie A campaigns this weekend for the first time since 1993.

Sampdoria have won only one of their first 12 Serie A matches this season - their worst record in this regard since the 1974-75 campaign.

Fiorentina won their previous away game against Spezia and could win consecutive matches on the road in the Serie A for the first time since September 2021.

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent weeks. The likes of Luka Jovic and Riccardo Saponara can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Sampdoria can pack a punch on their day but have been in abysmal form this season. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 Fiorentina

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luka Jovic to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes