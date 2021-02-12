Sampdoria vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria host Fiorentina at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this weekend in a Serie A clash.

Currently 10th in the table with eight wins and three draws from 21 games, La Samp are looking to force their way into the top half of the standings.

They haven't won their last two games, losing to holders Juventus, before a draw to promoted side Benevento. But now's their chance to return to form.

La Viola have been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Having won only five times so far, Cesare Prandelli's side is down in 15th position and closer to relegation than the European places.

They've won only once from their last five games in all competitions, a run which includes two defeats to Inter Milan and a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Napoli.

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina Head-To-Head

The spoils are closely shared in 32 previous games. Fiorentina have won this fixture 12 times while Sampdoria have come out on top on eight occasions.

That includes a 2-1 away win in Florence earlier this season. However, La Viola secured a 5-1 win in Sampdoria last season.

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Fiorentina Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Team News

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini is the only major absentee for Samp, as the striker has been ruled out since December with a hernia problem.

Adrien Silva and Gaston Ramirez are both one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina

Veterans Franck Ribery and Martin Caceres both sustained injuries this month and won't be available for Sunday's game.

Nikola Milenkovic and Gaetano Castrovilli will be serving the second of their three-game bans for straight red cards in the draw against Torino.

Injured: Franck Ribery and Martin Caceres

Suspended: Nikola Milenkovic and Gaetano Castrovilli

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Sampdoria (4-1-3-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Adrien Silva; Antonio Candreva, Jakub Jankto; Morten Thorsby; Ernesto Torregrossa, Keita Balde.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Kevin Malcuit; Giancomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Borja Valero; Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Christian Kouame.

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams have some good players in their ranks which should make this an interesting tactical battle.

However, considering that neither side is at their best right now, we're going with a low-scoring draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Fiorentina