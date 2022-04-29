Sampdoria vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Sampdoria and Genoa lock horns at the Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening in a clash that could be pivotal to the survival of both sides.

Sampdoria have struggled for form of late and do not have much room for slipups as they look to extend their decade-long stay in the topflight. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in their last game, with Francesco Caputo scoring a first-half opener before their opponents leveled the scores in the second half.

The home side now sit 16th in the league table with just 30 points from 34 games. They are five points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Genoa returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat fellow relegation battlers Cagliari 1-0. Milan Badelj scored the vital late winner for the Grifone with his first goal in over a year.

The visitors sit 18th in the Serie A standings with 25 points from 34 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result this weekend as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Sampdoria vs Genoa Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between Sampdoria and Genoa. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in December last year, which Sampdoria won 3-1.

Sampdoria Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Genoa Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Sampdoria vs Genoa Team News

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiani remains out with injury while Sebastian Giovinco and Andrea Conti are both doubts for this one.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: Sebastian Giovinco, Andrea Conti

Suspended: None

Genoa

Atalanta loanee Filipo Melegoni came off injured against Cagliari and is a doubt for the weekend clash alongside Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso, Zinho Vanheusden and Lennart Czyborra.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso, Zinho Vanheusden, Lennart Czyborra, Filipo Melegoni

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Genoa Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Stefano Sensi, Tommaso Augello; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Francesco Caputo

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Johan Vazquez, Leo Ostigard, Nikola Maksimovic, Morten Frendrup; Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj; Manolo Portanova, Nadiem Amiri, Caleb Ekuban; Mattia Destro

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Sampdoria vs Genoa Prediction

Sampdoria are on a four-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight league outings. They have lost their last three games on home turf and will be looking to end that poor run on Saturday.

Genoa's latest result ended a run of three consecutive defeats and marked just their third win of the season. They have the worst away record in the league this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-0 Genoa

Edited by Peter P