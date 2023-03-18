Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Two relegation-battling sides meet at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (March 19) when Sampdoria host Hellas Verona.

With just two wins and 12 points from 26 games, La Samp are rock-bottom in the standings with relegation looking imminent. The Genoa outfit are 12 points adrift of safety with only 12 games remaining.

Dejan Stankovic's side could go down to Serie B for the first time in 11 years. The former Inter Milan star replaced Marco Giampaolo at the helm in October after the latter went the opening eight games without a win.

In the subsequent 18 top-flight games, Sampdoria have won just twice, both on the road against Cremonese and Sassuolo, with the latter coming on January 4 this year.

Verona, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, accruing just seven points more than Sampdoria from 26 games and winning just four times. Their last win came on February 13 when the Mastiffs pulled off a slender 1-0 win over Salertinana, courtesy of a first-half goal from Cyril Ngonge. Since then, they have lost and drawn twice apiece in their next four outings.

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Verona won their first meeting of the season against Sampdoria but have not beaten the Blucerchiati twice in a row in Serie A since 1972. They have never managed a league double against them.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in 20 Serie A home games against Verona since a 1-0 loss in December 1972. They've won the last five, scoring at least twice.

Sampdoria are winless in their last ten Serie A games - the last time they went 11 in a row without a win was between February and September 2006 (17).

The hosts are the only team from Europe's top-ten leagues who're winless at home this season.

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Sampdoria have been appaling this season, and relegation is looking very likely. As much as they would hope to make a final push for survival, their form doesn't inspire hope, and Verona should be able to hold them to a goalless draw.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-0 Hellas Verona

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

