Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A's mid-table battle takes center stage at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as Sampdoria face off against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Blucerchiati are 10th in the table, 14 points clear of the relegation zone and 18 behind Rome in seventh place. Verona are five points ahead of Sampdoria, occupying ninth spot in the table.

Sampdoria have only one win from their last eight games, a 1-0 win over Torino at home ahead of the international break.

They drew 1-1 away to AC Milan once club football resumed and fell to Napoli by a 2-0 scoreline at home last week.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona have two wins and four losses from the last six games.

The Scaligeri defeated Cagliari 2-0 away from home a fortnight ago before suffering a narrow 0-1 loss at home to Lazio in injury time.

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Sampdoria have won seven of their last 10 games against Hellas Verona, with the Gialloblu winning once and drawing twice in that timeframe.

Verona have not won at the Luigi Ferraris this decade, barring a 1-0 win in a friendly ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Blucerchiati came out on top the last time the two teams met, with Sampdoria earning a 2-1 win at the Bentegodi in December.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-L-D

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Team News

Sampdoria

Claudio Ranieri continues to be without forward Ernesto Torregrossa, while Maya Yoshida is available after returning against Napoli. Albin Ekdal has resumed partial training with the group but is still a doubt for the game.

Adrien Silva returns to the squad after serving his suspension against Napoli and should start, replacing Mikkel Damsgaard in the middle of the park.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: Albin Ekdal

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Matteo Lovato returns to the Verona squad having served his suspension against Lazio. Ivan Juric continues to be without centre-back Mert Cetin, midfielders Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira and forward Andrea Favilli who are all injured.

Juric might opt to rotate given Verona's poor run of form recently.

Injured: Mert Cetin, Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Andrea Favilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Manolo Gabiiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Matteo Lovato, Federico Ceccherini, Federico Dimarco; Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona's last win away to Sampdoria in Serie A came in 1972. Given Verona's poor form, it seems unlikely they will get anything from this game. Fabio Quagliarella remains an ever-present threat for the Blucerchiati, who should cement their mid-table status.

We expect a narrow game, with the hosts emerging victorious against Verona.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Hellas Verona