Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A action returns this weekend and will see Sampdoria host Hellas Verona at the Luigi Ferraris on Saturday afternoon.

Sampdoria beat newly-promoted Salernitana 2-0 in their last game via an own goal from Francesco Di Tacchio and a goal from Antonio Candreva within the space of three minutes. The hosts' win last time out ended a three-game losing streak and is just their second win in their last nine games.

I Blucerchiati sit 16th in the league table with just 12 points from 13 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday.

Hellas Verona have hit good form lately. They beat Empoli 2-1 in their last outing with a goal from Antonio Barak and a late winner from Adrien Tameze. The Yellow and Blues are now unbeaten in their last five games in Serie A and have lost just one of their last 10.

Hellas Verona sit ninth in the table with 19 points from 13 games so far. They can break into the European spots with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 19 meetings between Sampdoria and Hellas Verona. The hosts have a far superior record with 12 wins while the visitors have won just three times. Four of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met officially in a Serie A clash last season. Sampdoria won the game 3-1.

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Hellas Verona Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Team News

Sampdoria

Alex Ferrari and Fabio Quagliarella both came off injured in Sampdoria's last game and are expected to miss Saturday's game. Mikel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira are also unavailable due to injuries while Maya Yoshida's involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Alex Ferrari, Fabio Quagliarella, Mikel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: Maya Yoshida

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta and Ivan Ilic are injured and will play no part in the game at the weekend.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivan Ilic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Omar Colley, Bartosz Bereszynski; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Valerio Verre; Francesco Caputo, Manolo Gabbiadini

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini, Pawel Dawidowicz; Davide Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Nicolo Casale; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Sampdoria ended a three-game losing streak with a win last time out while also managing to keep their first clean sheet in nine games. The hosts have won just one home game all season and will want to fix that at the weekend.

Hellas Verona have been in superb form lately as they are unbeaten in their last five games and have scored at least one goal in each of their last 10 games. Their good run should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Hellas Verona

Edited by Shardul Sant