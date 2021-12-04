Sampdoria vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Sampdoria on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Sampdoria are in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Fiorentina this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A. The Biancocelesti played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Udinese in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sampdoria vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Sampdoria and have won 21 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed eight victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Lazio. Sampdoria were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-W-D

Sampdoria vs Lazio Team News

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, and Ernesto Torregrossa are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Omar Colley is suspended at the moment and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Omar Colley

Lazio have a point to prove

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Patric was sent off against Udinese this week and will be suspended against Sampdoria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Patric

Sampdoria vs Lazio Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Julian Chabot, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Valerio Verre, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Sampdoria vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this weekend. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Sampdoria are a better team than they have been this season and also have a few issues to resolve this weekend. Lazio are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 Lazio

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi