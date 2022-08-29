Sampdoria vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with a set of midweek fixtures this month as Lazio lock horns with Sampdoria on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Lazio are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Biancocelesti stunned Inter Milan with an impeccable 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat at the hands of Salernitana last week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Sampdoria vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Sampdoria and have won 23 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed eight victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Lazio. Sampdoria were unable to trouble their opponents on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W

Sampdoria vs Lazio Team News

Sampdoria have a point to prove

Sampdoria

Andrea Conti remains the only injury concern for Sampdoria and will not be able to feature in this game. The hosts will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Andrea Conti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi is intent on a move to Inter Milan and is unlikely to play a part in Lazio's plans. Pedro pulled off an excellent cameo off the bench over the weekend and should be rewarded with a start against Sampdoria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Francesco Acerbi

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Lazio Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Vieira; Mehdi Leris, Tomas Rincon, Filip Djuricic, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Manolo Gabbiadini

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessandro Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Elseid Hysaj, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Sampdoria vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have made a commendable start to their Serie A campaign and are well-placed to secure their place in Europe for yet another season. The likes of Pedro and Ciro Immobile have plenty of experience and will need to step up in this fixture.

Sampdoria have managed only one point from their three games so far but did manage to hold Juventus at bay this month. Lazio are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Lazio

