Sampdoria vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Sampdoria host Lecce at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Saturday, looking to pick up their second win of the season.

It's been a disastrous campaign for La Samp thus far, collecting only six points from 14 games to languish second from bottom in the league standings.

The Genoa outfit won for the first time just three weeks ago following a 1-0 triumph over Cremonese on the road on matchday 11.

It seemed like a turning point for the side, but with three defeats in their next three top-flight games, that win now seems like a false dawn.

Dejan Stanković, who replaced Marco Giampaolo following his sacking, is also walking a tightrope right now and could be running out of time to change the side's fortunes.

Lecce, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning just twice in 14 games to sit in 16th place with 12 points in the bag, just five clear of the bottom three.

The Giallorossi, back in Serie A for the first time since 2020, recently ended their seven-game winless run in the league to register their second win of the top-flight campaign after beating Atalanta 2-1.

Sampdoria vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sampdoria have won nine of their last 15 clashes with Lecce, losing just thrice.

Sampdoria have won six of their last seven encounters against Lecce.

In their last encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in October 2019.

Lecce are unbeaten in their last two away games to Sampdoria.

Sampdoria have scored only six goals in Serie A this season - the lowest of all teams and making them the only team to remain in single-digits for goals scored.

Sampdoria vs Lecce Prediction

Sampdoria come into the match on the back of a three-game losing run and Lecce will have the chance to pile more misery on them.

Given their own record, the Giallorossi may not come away with a victory, but they should be able to force another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Lecce

Sampdoria vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

