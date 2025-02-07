Sampdoria vs Modena Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Sampdoria and Modena will battle for three points in an Italian Serie B matchday 25 fixture on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Cosenza last weekend. They were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute when Ronaldo Vieira was sent off for two bookable offenses but despite their numerical disadvantage, Fabio Depaoli broke the deadlock in the 45th minute and his side held on to claim maximum points.

Modena, meanwhile, secured a 3-1 home win over Mantova. Giuseppe Caso and Antonio Palumbo scored either side of Leonardo Mancuso's 30th-minute strike to give I Canarini a 2-1 lead at the break. Gady Beyuku stepped off the bench and secured the result in the 90th minute, one minute after coming on.

Trending

The win took them to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 24 games. Sampdoria are 16th with 25 points to their name.

Sampdoria vs Modena Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sampdoria have nine wins from the last 29 head-to-head games. Modena were victorious nine times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Modena claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of Sampdoria's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Modena's last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sampdoria's victory last week ended their 14-game winless run across competitions (six losses).

The last five head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Sampdoria vs Modena Prediction

Sampdoria would have had promotion aspirations this season but find themselves in the relegation zone with 14 matchdays left to play. However, they boosted their survival hopes with their victory last time out. They are now two points away from safety.

Modena, for their part, sit just outside the playoff spots, with an inferior head-to-head record all that separates them from eighth-placed Palermo. They ended their five-game winless run with their victory last weekend.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Modena

Sampdoria vs Modena Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback