Sampdoria vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma will be looking to end their eight-game losing streak as they square off against Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Parma have already been relegated from the Italian top-flight as a result of an embarrassing total of 20 points with just one game to go. They lost 3-1 away to Sassuolo in their most recent Serie A clash.

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria will finish their campaign in the top-half, having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games. They registered a narrow 0-1 win against Udinese in their last league game, veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella scoring the only goal of the game.

Sampdoria vs Parma Head-to-Head

Sampdoria and Parma have played 27 games against each other so far. Sampdoria have won 11 games to Parma's 10, with six matches resulting in a stalemate.

Sampdoria and Parma last met on 24 January in league action, with the Blucerchiati defeating the Crociati 2-0 away from home. Maya Yoshida and Keita Balde Diao's first-half goals were enough for Ranieri's side to secure three crucial points, as the hosts couldn't respond.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-D-W

Parma form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Sampdoria vs Parma Team News

Sampdoria

Former Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva is set to miss out due to a bruised knee. Gaston Ramirez and Lorenzo Tonelli will be unavailable for selection because of ankle problems.

Morten Thorsby has been suspended for the clash against Parma.

Injured: Adrien Silva, Gaston Ramirez and Lorenzo Tonelli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Morten Thorsby

Parma

Injuries have been the main cause of Parma's poor performances in the 2020-21 season.

Hans Caviglia, Joshua Zirkzee, Wylan Cyprien, Valentin Mihaila, Dennis Man, Yordan Osorio and Simone Iacoponi have all been sidelined.

Roberto Inglese and Yann Karamoh are also on the treatment table due to ankle issues. Giuseppe Pezzella, Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi and Riccardo Gagliolo are out with unknown injuries.

Jasmin Kurtic will miss the game due to a suspension.

Injured: Hans Caviglia, Joshua Zirkzee, Valentin Mihaila, Wylan Cyprien, Dennis Man, Yordan Osorio, Simone Iacoponi, Giuseppe Pezzella, Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Roberto Inglese and Yann Karamoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jasmin Kurtic

Sampdoria vs Parma Predicted XIs

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Tommasso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Jakob Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Mikkel Damsgaard; Keita Balde, Manolo Gabbiadini

Parma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luigi Sepe; Vincent Laurini, Daan Dierckx, Bruno Alves, Lautaro Valenti; Simon Sohm, Gaston Brugman; Gervinho, Juan Brunetta, Hernani; Andreas Cornelius

Sampdoria vs Parma Prediction

Parma have been the punching bag in Serie A this season, which is reflected in their status in the table. Sampdoria are firm favorites for Saturday's game.

Samp would certainly like to send Claudio Ranieri off with a win, as he is expected to depart at the end of the season.

Prediction: Sampdoria 3-0 Parma