Sampdoria vs Reggina prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2022-23

Sampdoria will invite second-tier side Reggina to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in the first round fixture of the Coppa Italia on Friday.

This will be the first competitive game of the 2022-23 campaign for both sides. After this match, both sides will get their respective league campaigns underway over the next weekend.

Sampdoria are four-time winners of the cup competition while the visiting side have never been able to end up as the winners in the competition. Reggina were eliminated from the first round last season while Sampdoria were defeated by eventual finalists Juventus in the round of 16.

Sampdoria vs Reggina Head-to-Head

The two cross-country rivals have met 18 times across all competitions. The home team have been the better side in this fixture and enjoy a 10-3 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the Coppa Italia. They last met in Serie B action in the 2011-12 season, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for the Blucerchiati.

Sampdoria form guide (Club Friendlies): D-W-D

Reggina form guide (Club Friendlies): W

Sampdoria vs Reggina Team News

Sampdoria

Simone Trimboli recently underwent shoulder surgery. He is currently under a period of rest and has not trained with the team. Andrea Conti has trained separately while Ronaldo Vieira has been put on the transfer list and will play no part here.

New signing Filip Djuricic took part in the training sessions and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Simone Trimboli

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Andrea Conti

Unavailable: Ronaldo Vieira

Reggina

Andrey Galabinov underwent surgery last month on his right Achilles tendon and faces a long time on the sidelines. Gabriele Gori completed a loan move to the club on Wednesday and is not yet ready to feature for the club in a competitive game.

Injured: Andrey Galabinov

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Gabriele Gori

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria vs Reggina Predicted XIs

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva; Manolo Gabbiadini, Tomas Rincon, Francesco Caputo, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Fabio Quagliarella.

Reggina (4-4-2): Tommaso Aglietti (GK); Federico Giraudo, Ramzi Aya, Thiago Cionek, Giusseppe Loiacono; Lorenzo Gavioli, Lorenzo Crisetig, Federico Ricci, Zan Majer; Jeremy Menez, Rigoberto Rivas

Sampdoria vs Reggina Prediction

Sampdoria have been the better side against their southern rivals in this fixture and also have a slight advantage when it comes to squad quality. They have warmed up with three friendlies for this game, remaining unbeaten in that period.

Reggina scored 12 goals in a friendly game against Lamezia Terne but might not be able to enjoy such a prolific outing against Samp. Taking the history of the fixture into consideration, the home team should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Reggina

