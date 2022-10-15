Sampdoria vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2022

Sampdoria are set to play Roma at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Monday in Serie A.

Sampdoria come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Thiago Motta's Bologna in the league. A first-half goal from Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez for Bologna was canceled out by a second-half goal from Serbian midfielder Filip Duricic for Sampdoria.

Roma, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A first-half goal from midfielder Sergio Canales for Real Betis was canceled out by a second-half goal from English striker Tammy Abraham for Roma.

Sampdoria vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games.

Sampdoria have won eight games, while the other eight have ended in draws.

Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala has managed seven goal contributions in the league this season for Roma.

English centre-back Chris Smalling has scored three goals in the league for Roma.

Serbian midfielder Filip Duricic has scored two goals in the league for Sampdoria.

Sampdoria vs Roma Prediction

Sampdoria are currently bottom of the league table and are yet to win a game this season in Serie A. They have lost four of their last five league games, and their start does not bode well. Attackers like Manolo Gabbiadini and Francesco Caputo have struggled to get going, with Gabbiadini yet to get regular minutes in the league this season.

Sampdoria are four points behind 17th-placed Bologna, and it is still early days; a few good results will surely propel them up the league table. However, getting a good result against Roma will be easier said than done.

Roma, on the other hand, are sixth in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Summer acquisition Paulo Dybala has been sensational since joining Jose Mourinho's side, but the Argentina international has picked up an injury which is expected to keep him out of the side for the foreseeable future.

Striker Tammy Abraham, a star of Roma's campaign last season, has endured a slow start this time around, but is expected to take a more important role in attack following Dybala's injury.

Roma will be hoping to see improvements during Jose Mourinho's second season at the club; they will be the favorites to win here.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Roma

Sampdoria vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to keep a clean sheet - Yes

