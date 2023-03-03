Sampdoria vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Sampdoria play host to Salernitana at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in round 25 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Granata ended their three-game losing streak last weekend and will be looking to build on that result.

Sampdoria’s hopes of beating the drop suffered a fresh blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Lazio last Monday.

They are currently winless in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming two draws since January’s 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

With 11 points from 24 matches, Sampdoria remain rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, nine points off 17th-placed Spezia just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Salernitana picked up their first home win of the year last Sunday when they edged out 10-man Monza 3-0 at the Stadio Arechi.

Prior to that, Paulo Sousa’s side were on a three-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Juventus, Hellas Verona and Lazio respectively.

Salernitana are currently 16th in the league table after picking up 24 points from 22 matches so far.

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the teams, Sampdoria hold a clear upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up four wins in that time, including an emphatic 4-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture.

Sampdoria have failed to win their last nine matches — a run that has seen them crash out of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 1-0 loss to Fiorentina on January 12.

Salernitana head into the weekend on a run of six defeats in their last seven away matches across all competitions, with January’s 2-1 win at Lecce being the exception.

Sampdoria are the only side yet to win a home game in the Serie A this season, having lost nine and picked up three draws in their 12 matches so far.

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Prediction

Off the back of a comprehensive victory over Monza, Salernitana will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Sampdoria have endured an underwhelming campaign so far, and given their current home form, we are backing the Granata to pick up a slender victory.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-1 Salernitana

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salernitana to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Sampdoria’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Salernitana’s last seven outings)

