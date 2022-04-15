Sampdoria vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sampdoria entertain last-placed Salernitana at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their second defeat in a row last time around as Marko Arnautović's brace condemned them to a 2-0 loss at Bologna. Fortunately for I Blucerchiati, all the sides below them in the league standings also suffered losses, so they remain in 16th place.

Salernitana remain at the bottom of the standings as they fell to a third defeat in a row in their previous outing. They gave up a one-goal advantage against Roma as the capital club scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with the first one coming in 1947. The hosts enjoy an 11-4 lead in wins while just two games have ended in draws.

The five Serie A meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with three games going the hosts' way and the visiting side securing two wins.

They last met at the Stadio Arechi in November, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for Sampdoria.

Sampdoria form guide (Serie A): L-L-W-L-L

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-D-L

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Team News

Sampdoria

Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Giovinco, and Andrea Conti are all sidelined with injuries at the moment. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini are close to making a return from their injuries but are not expected to be risked for the game.

Injured: Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Giovinco, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: Manolo Gabbiadini, Mikkel Damsgaard

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Diego Perotti, Mamadou Coulibaly and Lys Mousset continue to struggle with injuries at the moment and will miss the trip to Northern Italy. Matteo Ruggeri is set to miss the game after coming down with a bout of influenza.

Federico Fazio and Federico Bonazzoli will return from their one-game suspensions here.

Injured: Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset, Diego Perotti, Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru; Tomas Rincon; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Stefano Sensi; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Francesco Caputo

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Luca Ranieri, Ivan Radovanovic, Norbert Gyomber; Nadir Zortea, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Simone Verdi, Edoardo Vergani; Milan Duric, Franck Ribery

Sampdoria vs Salernitana Prediction

Salernitana have struggled in their first season back in the top flight and have the worst attacking record (23 goals) and worst defensive record (68 goals) in the league. Just one of their three wins this season have come at home and they have been without a win in the league since October.

Sampdoria are on a five-game winning streak against their southern rivals, keeping a clean sheet in four of these games. The odds of a win for Sampdoria look good, adding to the visiting side's misery.

Prediciton: Sampdoria 2-1 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P