Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2023 

Sampdoria host Sassuolo at the Luigi Ferraris on Friday (May 26) in the penultimate round of Serie A.

The hosts have endured an abysmal campaign, getting relegated from the top flight. Sampdoria lost 5-1 to AC Milan in their last game and could have lost by a larger margin, as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

The hosts are rock-bottom in the standings with just 18 points from 36 games. They have nothing left to play for but will look to return to winning ways ahead of their drop to Serie B.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have also had an underwhelming campaign and look set to end the season in the bottom half of the league table. They lost 2-1 to Monza in their last league outing. Sassuolo took the lead via a Domenico Berardi first-half penalty before their opponents scored twice in the second half to pick up all three points.

The visitors are 13th in the standings with 44 points.

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Sampdoria and Sassuolo, who lead 8-6.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in three games in the fixture after losing three of their previous four.

Sassuolo are without a clean sheet in six league games.

Sampdoria have picked up just nine points at home this season, the fewest in the top flight.

Only four of Sassuolo's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

I Blucerchiati have the worst offensive record in the top flight, scoring just 22 times.

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sampdoria are on a nine-game winless streak and have won just three league games all season. They are winless in four home games and could struggle here.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in four games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-1 Sassuolo

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

