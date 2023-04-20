Sampdoria vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Sampdoria welcome Spezia to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in round 31 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Having picked up a 2-1 win in September’s reverse fixture, the visitors will be looking to complete the double over Dejan Stankovic’s men.

Sampdoria were left languishing in the Serie A relegation zone as they played out a 1-1 draw with Lecce last Sunday. Stankovic’s side have now gone three straight games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine since March’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona.

With 16 points from 30 games, Sampdoria remain rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, 10 points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Spezia failed to steer clear of the danger zone as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Lazio last Friday. The Aquilotti are currently on a four-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice since their 2-1 victory over Inter Milan on March 10.

With 26 points from 30 games, Spezia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, three points above 18th-placed Hellas Verona in the relegation zone.

Sampdoria vs Spezia Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the teams, Spezia hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sampdoria have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Stankovic’s side are currently on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing twice since the start of April.

The Blucerchiati have managed just one win since kicking off the year with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo, while losing 10 and claiming four draws in their 15 games across all competitions.

Spezia are on a run of six straight away games without a win in all competitions, claiming three draws and losing three since January’s 1-0 victory at Torino.

Sampdoria vs Spezia Prediction

Sampdoria and Spezia have enjoyed a difficult campaign and find themselves at the wrong end of the table with eight games to go. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict the spoils will be shared at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Spezia

Sampdoria vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their previous seven meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes