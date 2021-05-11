Sampdoria vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action continues with Sampdoria hosting Spezia at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday.

Sampdoria are ninth in the Serie A table, having collected 45 points from 35 matches. They played champions-elect Inter Milan in their last league game, succumbing to an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Nerazzurri.

They are looking to secure a fourth top-half finish in the last five seasons. Sampdoria finished in 15th position in the 2019-20 season, but have steadied the ship in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Spezia are hovering above the relegation zone as a result of their poor tally of 34 points from 35 games. Spezia were beaten 4-1 by Napoli in their last game.

Sampdoria vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played three games between them so far. Sampdoria have won one, while Spezia have triumphed in two fixtures.

In the previous meeting between Sampdoria and Spezia, the latter ran out 2-1 winners at home in January. Claudio Terzi's opener was canceled out by Antonio Candreva's strike, but M'Bala Nzola restored Spezia's advantage with a penalty in the second half.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-L

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-D-L

Sampdoria vs Spezia Team News

Sampdoria

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri will have the luxury of choosing his team from a full roster, as there are no injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia

Titas Krapikas and Juan Ramos will be unavailable for selection as they are undergoing COVID-19 related quarantine. Leo Sena is out with muscular problems, while Federico Mattiello won't be able to feature because of general fitness issues.

Injured: Leo Sena and Federico Mattiello

Covid 19: Titas Krapikas and Juan Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Spezia Predicted XIs

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Fabio Quagliarella, Keita Balde

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza; Nahuel Esteves, Gennaro Acampora, Giulio Maggiore; Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola, Emmanuel Gyasi

Sampdoria vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia have been in poor form lately and Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri will want his side to dominate proceedings against a vulnerable team.

Fans can expect Sampdoria to win this Serie A encounter with ease.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-0 Spezia