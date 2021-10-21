Sampdoria vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sampdoria and Spezia go head-to-head at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday.

This game has all the makings of a thrilling contest as both sides are currently separated by one point and one place in the bottom half of the table.

Sampdoria continued to drop points in the league as they fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Cagliari last Sunday.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing four.

With six points from eight games so far, Sampdoria are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point and one place below Friday’s visitors.

Spezia, on the other hand, found their feet last time out when they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Salernitana on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game losing streak, conceding nine goals while netting once since a 2-1 win over Venezia on 19 September.

Head coach Thiago Motta will hope the win last time out can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they look to rise into the top half of the table in the coming weeks.

Sampdoria vs Spezia Head-To-Head

With two wins in their last four encounters, Spezia have been the superior side in the history of this fixture. Sampdoria have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Sampdoria vs Spezia Team News

Sampdoria

The hosts will be without the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, who has been sidelined through injury. Mohammed Ihattaren will also play no part in the game due to personal reasons.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohammed Ihattaren

Spezia

Spezia will be without several key players as the likes of Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala and Jakub Kiwior are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Spezia Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeroen Zoet; Kelvin Amian, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Nicolò Bertola; Salva Ferrer, Emmanuel Gyasi; Daniele Verde, Giulio Maggiore, Suf Podgoreanu; Janis Antiste

Sampdoria vs Spezia Prediction

Both sides find themselves at the wrong end of the table after an underwhelming start to the season and will be looking to end their respective poor runs. Spezia head into the game with more momentum following their win last time out and we predict they will put on a defensive block to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Spezia

Edited by Peter P