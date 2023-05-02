Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino lock horns with Sampdoria in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday.

Sampdoria vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured an abysmal season so far. The hosts suffered a 5-0 defeat against Fiorentina in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Sampdoria vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a slight edge over Sampdoria and have won 13 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sampdoria's 12 victories.

Torino have won their last three games against Sampdoria in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Sampdoria have found the back of the net in each of their last 16 games against Torino in the Serie A but have failed to score more than one goal in their last five such matches.

Sampdoria have conceded at least four goals in three games in the Serie A this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Torino have lost three of their last six games in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction

Torino have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The away side has troubled Sampdoria in the past and will look to maintain its good run at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this week.

Sampdoria have failed to meet expectations this season and will need a miracle to survive in the top flight. Torino are the better team at the moment and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Torino

Sampdoria vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score - Yes

