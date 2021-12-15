Sampdoria vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

With ambitions of progressing into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, Sampdoria and Torino go toe-to-toe at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides head into the game fresh off the back of ending their respective two-game winless runs and will be seeking to keep the ball rolling.

Sampdoria returned to winning ways in Serie A last Saturday as they claimed a 3-1 win away to Genoa.

Prior to that, Roberto D'Aversa’s men were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats at the hands of Fiorentina and Lazio.

They now head to the Coppa Italia where they claimed a 3-2 win against Alessandria in their opening game back in August.

Meanwhile, Torino progressed into the last 16 by the skin of their teeth as they saw off a dogged Cremonese side on penalties.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 win over Bologna which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Manager Ivan Jurić will now hope that result can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they look to make it to the next round of the cup competition.

Sampdoria vs Torino Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 11 wins from their last 33 meetings. The spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions during that time.

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Torino Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Sampdoria vs Torino Team News

Sampdoria

The hosts remain without the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera, Ernesto Torregrossa and Mohammed Ihattaren, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera, Ernesto Torregrossa, Mohammed Ihattaren

Suspended: None

Torino

Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, Lhassine Kone and Karol Linetty are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out this cup tie.

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, Lhassine Kone, Karol Linetty

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Torino Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Julian Chabot, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Valerio Verre, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; David Zima, Armando Izzo, Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria

Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction

Both sides will head into the game in sky-high confidence after picking up a much-needed win last time out.

While we expect a thrilling contest, we are backing Sampdoria to make use of their home advantage and claim the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Torino

Edited by Peter P