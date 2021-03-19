Sampdoria vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria welcome Torino to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a round 28 Serie A clash on Sunday.

The hosts are 11th in the table with 32 points, while Il Toro are in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria made it five games without a win after a 1-3 loss away to Bologna last week.

In the round before last, the Blucerchiati were a tad unfortunate at home to Cagliari, who equalized in injury time to earn a 2-2 draw.

Following their late heartbreak in the 1-2 loss at home to Inter Milan, it was Torino's turn to inflict pain against Sassuolo in midweek action.

The Granata produced the king of all comebacks, with three goals in the last 15 minutes overturning a two-goal deficit. Simone Zaza grabbed a brace as Torino won 3-2.

1983 - #Torino have won a Serie A match after trailing by two goals for the first time since 1983 in a derby v Juventus, after 938 games in the competition. Comeback.#TorinoSassuolo #SerieA pic.twitter.com/JimqlitAQW — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 17, 2021

Sampdoria vs Torino Head-to-Head

Draws have reigned supreme in games between the two sides, with five occuring in the last 10.

Sampdoria have won thrice, with Torino winning the other two. Torino last won away to Samp in the 2018-19 season, winning 4-1.

The two teams last met in November, with Sampdoria grabbing a 2-2 draw in Turin.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-D-D-L-L

Torino form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-D

Sampdoria vs Torino Team News

Sampdoria

📝 Doria continue #SampTorino preparations at a rainy Bogliasco — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) March 18, 2021

Claudio Ranieri continues to be without goalkeeper Karlo Letica and forward Ernesto Torregrossa.

Omar Colley served his suspension against Bologna, but Gaston Ramirez was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in the same game.

Ranieri ought to stick with his regulars despite the poor results.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

COVID-19: Karlo Letica

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gaston Ramirez

Torino

David Nicola welcomed Wilfried Singo after recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. However, Nicolas N'Koulou remains in isolation. Daniele Baselli is ruled out for this game with the rest of the squad fit.

The Granata boss may reward Simone Zaza with a start in place of Tony Sanabria, but will stick with the lineup that defeated Sassuolo.

Injured: Daniele Baselli

COVID-19: Nicolas N'Koulou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Torino Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Jakub Jankto; Keita Balde; Fabio Quagliarella

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Christian Ansaldi; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction

Sampdoria are winless in their last five, while Toro have their tails up after the win over Sassuolo. The Blucerchiati are favorites on paper, but Torino could pull off a surprise, especially with Andrea Belotti on the pitch.

We expect a high-scoring game, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-2 Torino