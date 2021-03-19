Sampdoria vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria welcome Torino to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a round 28 Serie A clash on Sunday.
The hosts are 11th in the table with 32 points, while Il Toro are in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.
Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria made it five games without a win after a 1-3 loss away to Bologna last week.
In the round before last, the Blucerchiati were a tad unfortunate at home to Cagliari, who equalized in injury time to earn a 2-2 draw.
Following their late heartbreak in the 1-2 loss at home to Inter Milan, it was Torino's turn to inflict pain against Sassuolo in midweek action.
The Granata produced the king of all comebacks, with three goals in the last 15 minutes overturning a two-goal deficit. Simone Zaza grabbed a brace as Torino won 3-2.
Sampdoria vs Torino Head-to-Head
Draws have reigned supreme in games between the two sides, with five occuring in the last 10.
Sampdoria have won thrice, with Torino winning the other two. Torino last won away to Samp in the 2018-19 season, winning 4-1.
The two teams last met in November, with Sampdoria grabbing a 2-2 draw in Turin.
Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-D-D-L-L
Torino form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-D
Sampdoria vs Torino Team News
Sampdoria
Claudio Ranieri continues to be without goalkeeper Karlo Letica and forward Ernesto Torregrossa.
Omar Colley served his suspension against Bologna, but Gaston Ramirez was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in the same game.
Ranieri ought to stick with his regulars despite the poor results.
Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa
COVID-19: Karlo Letica
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Gaston Ramirez
Torino
David Nicola welcomed Wilfried Singo after recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. However, Nicolas N'Koulou remains in isolation. Daniele Baselli is ruled out for this game with the rest of the squad fit.
The Granata boss may reward Simone Zaza with a start in place of Tony Sanabria, but will stick with the lineup that defeated Sassuolo.
Injured: Daniele Baselli
COVID-19: Nicolas N'Koulou
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sampdoria vs Torino Predicted XI
Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Jakub Jankto; Keita Balde; Fabio Quagliarella
Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Christian Ansaldi; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti
Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction
Sampdoria are winless in their last five, while Toro have their tails up after the win over Sassuolo. The Blucerchiati are favorites on paper, but Torino could pull off a surprise, especially with Andrea Belotti on the pitch.
We expect a high-scoring game, with both sides sharing the spoils.
Prediction: Sampdoria 2-2 Torino