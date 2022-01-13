Sampdoria vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sampdoria are set to play Torino at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Sampdoria come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in the league. A first-half goal from striker Andrea Petagna sealed the deal for Napoli.

Torino, on the other hand, beat Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina 4-0 in the league. A first-half brace from Croatian winger Josip Brekalo and goals from young Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo and Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria secured the win for Torino.

Sampdoria vs Torino Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sampdoria hold the advantage. They have won nine games, lost seven and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with Sampdoria beating Torino 2-1. Goals from veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella and midfielder Valerio Verre ensured victory for Sampdoria. Midfielder Rolando Mandragora scored the consolation goal for Torino.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-D-W

Torino form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-D

Sampdoria vs Torino Team News

Sampdoria

Sampdoria manager Roberto D'Aversa will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Emil Audero, experienced Japanese centre-back Maya Yoshida, midfielder Valerio Verre and forward Ernesto Torregrossa. There are doubts over the availability of young Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard and defender Tommaso Augello. Gambia international Omar Colley is unavailable due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa, Maya Yoshida, Valerio Verre, Emil Audero

Doubtful: Tommaso Augello, Mikkel Damsgaard

Suspended: None

Not available: Omar Colley

Torino

Meanwhile, Torino will be without star striker Andrea Belotti and forward Simone Verdi. There are doubts over the availability of Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Argentine full-back Cristian Ansaldi. Nigeria interntional Ola Aina is unavailable due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi

Doubtful: Cristian Ansaldi, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Suspended: None

Not available: Ola Aina

Sampdoria vs Torino Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wladimiro Falcone, Radu Dragusin, Alex Ferrari, Julian Chabot, Tomas Rincon, Riccardo Ciervo, Ronaldo Vieira, Kristoffer Askildsen, Morten Thorsby, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Luca Gemello, Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Mergim Vojvoda, Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Sampdoria vs Torino Prediction

Sampdoria are currently 15th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Manolo Gabbiadini has scored six league goals this season, and will need to hit the net on a regular basis to help Sampdoria.

Torino, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Croatia international Josip Brekalo has registered five league goals this season, while the likes of Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega have produced some important moments.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Torino

Edited by Abhinav Anand