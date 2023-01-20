Sampdoria vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Sampdoria will host Udinese at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday (January 22) in another round of the Serie A campaign.

The hosts have had a highly underwhelming campaign, findomg themselves in the drop zone as they head into the second half of the season. Sampdoria lost 1-0 to Empoli in their last game and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game. as they created a few chances to get on the scoresheet but could not convert. Sampdoria are 19th in the standings with just nine points picked so far.

Udinese, meanwhile, started the season brightly but have run out of steam, falling behind in the race for Europe. They lost 2-1 at home tp Bologna in their last game, squandering an early first-half lead.

The visitors have picked up 25 points from 18 games this season and sit eighth in the league table.

Sampdoria vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Sampdoria and Udinese. The hosts lead 14-11.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 win in their last meeting, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.

Udinese are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in the fixture.

Sampdoria have picked up just two points at home this season, the fewest in the Serie A so far.

I Blucerchiati are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season, scoring just eight.

Three of the Friulians' five league defeats this season have come away from home.

Sampdoria vs Udinese Prediction

Sampdoria are on a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last seven league games. They're without a league win at home this season and could struggle here.

Udinese, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last ten Serie A outings. They have struggled away from home recentl but should have just enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Udinese

Sampdoria vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

