Sampdoria vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria play host to Udinese in Serie A action in the late evening kick-off on Saturday.

Both of these sides are in the mid-table region of Serie A, with Sampdoria in 11th and Udinese in 15th. Only four points separate them at the moment.

Sampdoria will aim to make that gap bigger with a win while Udinese look to pull themselves up to 12th with a victory.

Sampdoria vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Sampdoria’s form has been largely mixed in recent weeks. They’ve picked up three wins in their last six games, and even defeated Inter Milan in early January.

Their last game, however, saw them fall to defeat at the hands of strugglers Spezia – a disappointing loss by anyone’s standards.

Sampdoria have had no issue with scoring goals. They’ve hit 26 so far this season – but their record of 28 goals conceded is highly suspect.

Meanwhile, Udinese have recently been on a real slide. The last game they won took place on 12 December against Torino, and they’re now on a winless run of six matches.

Most recently, Luca Gotti’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Napoli.

The last six results between these two sides have largely favored Sampdoria. They picked up a 3-1 win over Udinese last July, and also defeated them 2-1 in September 2019. The last time Udinese beat Sampdoria was in August 2018.

Sampdoria form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Udinese form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Sampdoria vs Udinese Team News

Sampdoria

Sampdoria will be without three players for this game. Former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini and defender Alex Ferrari are out with injuries. Midfielder Jakob Jankto is unavailable due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Alex Ferrari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jakub Jankto

Udinese

Udinese have six players sidelined with injuries heading into this match. Fernando Forestieri, Ignacio Pussetto, Stefano Okata, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo and Sebastian Prodl are all unavailable.

Injured: Fernando Forestieri, Ignacio Pussetto, Stefano Okata, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo, Sebastian Prodl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Udinese Predicted XI

Sampdoria predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero, Maya Yoshida, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello, Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Mehdi Leris, Keita Balde, Mikkel Damsgaard

Udinese predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Walace, Rolando Mandragora, Jens Stryger Larsen, Roberto Pereyra, Kevin Lasagna

Sampdoria vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have really struggled for form recently. While Sampdoria have been patchy at best, they’ve definitely got the ability to win this match.

Udinese have had issues scoring goals this season, and will likely waste an opportunity to take advantage of Sampdoria’s somewhat leaky defence. We expect Udinese to fall to a tight loss.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-0 Udinese