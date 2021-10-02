Sampdoria vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sampdoria play host to Udinese at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on matchday seven in the Serie A on Sunday.

With just two points and three places separating the sides in the bottom half of the table, the game has all the makings of an absorbing contest.

Sampdoria continue to drop points in Serie A as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Juventus last weekend.

This followed a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Napoli on home turf two Thursdays ago.

With just one win from their opening six games, Sampdoria are currently 16th in the Serie A, level on five points with Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Meanwhile, Udinese suffered a third consecutive defeat last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by Fiorentina.

After a blistering start to the season, where they picked up four wins from five games across all competitions, they appear to have fallen off the pace.

Udinese are currently 13th on the log, and this has been owing to their struggles at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored just six goals to date.

Sampdoria vs Udinese Head-To-Head

Sampdoria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their last 38 encounters. Udinese have picked up 10 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Sampdoria vs Udinese Team News

Sampdoria

The hosts will be without the services of Mohammed Ihattaren, Manolo Gabbiadini, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Mohammed Ihattaren, Manolo Gabbiadini, Valerio Verre, Ronaldo Vieira

Suspended: None

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski and Isaac Success are currently recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski, Isaac Success

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Udinese Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Mikkel Damsgaard; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Sampdoria vs Udinese Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season and will be looking to get their season up and running with a win. Udinese may have seen their form dip in recent weeks, but they boast a better record this season. We predict they will set up a defensive block to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and hold out for a draw.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Udinese

