Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Two sides separated by two points and two places in the bottom half of the Serie A table square off on Sunday as Sampdoria host Venezia at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The hosts will be aiming to make it three wins from three across all competitions for the first time this season. The visitors will, however, be seeking to end their four-game winless run in the league.

Sampdoria progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Thursday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Torino on home turf.

This was just the second time Roberto D'Aversa’s men claimed successive wins this season following a 3-1 victory over Genoa in their previous outing.

With 18 points from 17 games, Sampdoria are 14th in the Serie A table, two points above Sunday’s visitors.

Venezia made it to the next round of the Coppa Italia courtesy of an impressive 3-1 victory over lower-tier Ternana last time out.

They now return to league action where they are on a four-game winless run, losing three and claiming one draw.

While Venezia will be looking to snap this winless run, they have struggled to get going away from home this season, picking up just two wins from nine games.

Sampdoria vs Venezia Head-To-Head

With two wins from the last four meetings between the teams, Sampdoria boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Venezia have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Venezia Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Sampdoria vs Venezia Team News

Sampdoria

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera and Ernesto Torregrossa, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera, Ernesto Torregrossa

Suspended: None

Venezia

David Okereke remains the only injury concern for Venezia as the Nigeria forward is currently recuperating from a muscle problem.

Injured: David Okereke

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Venezia Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Valerio Verre, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Manolo Gabbiadini

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Tyrone Ebuehi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Ridgeciano Haps; Ethan Ampadu, Dor Peretz, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aramu, Dennis Johnsen, Francesco Forte

Sampdoria vs Venezia Prediction

Venezia head into the game off the back of a morale-boosting cup win and will look to carry on the momentum into the league to end their winless run. However, Sampdoria are in rejuvenated form and we are tipping them to claim all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Venezia

Edited by Shardul Sant