Samsunspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023 

Samsunspor will host Besiktas at the Samsun 19 May Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

The home side have struggled for results on their return to the top-flight this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by fellow newly-promoted outfit Pendikspor in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game after a dominant second-half display.

Samsunspor sit 19th in the league table with eight points from 12 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up important points this weekend in a bid to avoid an impending relegation tussle.

Besiktas have also had their struggles in the league this season prompting the departure of head coach Senol Gunes. Rıza Çalımbay has now been appointed as the new boss and led the Black Eagles to a 1-0 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir in his first game in charge.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with 22 points. They are nine points behind rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Samsunspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Samsunspor and Besiktas. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in April 2012 which the hosts won 1-0, ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

Samsunspor are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

All four of Besiktas' league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Black Eagles have kept six clean sheets in the Super Lig this season. Only Fenerbahce (8) have managed more.

Samsunspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Samsunspor saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Besiktas' latest result snapped a run of consecutive defeats and will now be looking to mark their return to action this weekend with a win. They have had their struggles on the road this season but should have just enough to win this one.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-2 Besiktas

Samsunspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)