Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Samsunspor and Fenerbahce will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Anthony Musaba broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, claimed all three points in a 2-1 home win over OGC Nice in the UEFA Europa League. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Kerem Akturkoglu scoring a brace to put the hosts 2-0 up by the 25th minute while Kevin halved the deficit from the spot.

Ad

Trending

The Yellow Canaries will shift attention to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over Alanyaspor. Samsunspor played out a 2-2 draw away to Gaziantep.

The stalemate left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from seven games. Fener are third on 15 points.

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have 39 wins from the last 72 head-to-head games. Samsunspor have been victorious 14 times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate in March 2025.

Samsunspor's six games to produce a winner this season across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Fener's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fener have won just one of six away games played across competitions this season (three losses).

Ad

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Samsunspor had a fairytale season last term that saw them finish in third spot in only their second season back in the top-flight. They have made another bright start to the current campaign and are in the conversation for continental qualification.

Fenerbahce, for their part, are already off the pace as they aim for a maiden league crown in 11 years. They already find themselves six points off arch-rivals and defending champions Galatasaray.

Ad

Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More