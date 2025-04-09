Samsunspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Samsunspor will host Galatasaray at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayi Stadyumu on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways to ensure they remain comfortably in the European qualification spots in the final weeks of the season.

Kırmızı Şimşekler were outmatched and eventually succumbed to a late winner in their 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor last weekend, taking their poor recent form to just one win in six games. The hosts have maintained their third-place position since November but are now at risk of being displaced by Besiktas, who are three points behind with a game in hand.

Galatasaray suffered their first league defeat of the season last time out in a 2-1 loss to Besiktas, ending their remarkable unbeaten streak in the league at 28 games and are now only three points clear at the top of the table. The visitors will be desperate to get back to winning ways to avoid bottling the league title with only eight games to go.

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's match will mark the 67th meeting between the two teams. Samsunspor have won only eight of their previous matchups, 14 have ended in draws and Galatasaray have won the remaining 44.

The hosts' last win against Galatasaray came in the 2004-05 season.

The visitors have a remarkable goalscoring record in recent editions of the fixture with 16 goals scored across the last five.

Galatasaray won the first leg of this fixture 3-2 in November 2024.

Only four teams in the Turkish top division this season have scored more than Samsunspor’s 45 goals and only four have conceded fewer than their 34.

Cimbom have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Turkish top flight with 69 goals scored and only 29 conceded this season.

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Kırmızı Şimşekler are the underdogs as they face the defending champions but will hope to capitalize on the visitors' recent loss and force a result against a much better side.

Galatasaray will only need to move past their disappointing defeat last time out to get all three points and will be heavily boosted by their strong away form and much better quality.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

