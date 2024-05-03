Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

The action continues in round 35 of the Turkish Super Lig as Samsunspor and Trabzonspor square off at the Samsun 19 May Stadium on Saturday.

With four games to go, Markus Gisdol’s men find themselves just five points above the relegation zone and will be looking to secure a vital win this weekend.

Samsunspor continue to struggle for results in the Super Lig as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa last Saturday.

Gisdol’s side have gone five consecutive league matches without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since March’s 2-1 victory over Ankaragucu.

With 39 points from 34 matches, Samsunspor are currently 13th in the Super Lig standings, five points above the relegation zone.

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, turned in another impressive display last weekend when they secured a 4-2 victory over Gaziantep on home turf.

Before that, Abdullah Avci’s men placed one foot in the Turkiye Kupasi final as they picked up a narrow 3-2 victory over Fatih Karagumruk in the first leg of the semi-finals on April 24.

Trabzonspor, who have won their last three matches in all competitions, are currently third in the Super Lig table, six points above fourth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir.

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Trabzonspor boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Samsunspor have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Trabzonspor are on a four-game winning streak against Gisdol’s men, scoring 12 goals and conceding just once since a 1-1 draw in September 2011.

Samsunspor are unbeaten in their last five Super Lig home games, picking up 11 points from a possible 15 since February’s 2-0 loss to Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor have won all but one of their last five away matches, with a 3-1 loss at Alanyaspor on March 4 being the exception.

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

While Trabzonspor have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they must show their mettle against a Samsunspor side who have been tough to crack on home turf.

We predict Avci’s men will secure maximum points once again, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters)