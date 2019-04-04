Samuel Umtiti makes important decision over his future at Barcelona

In recent weeks, the Frenchman has been linked heavily with a move to The Emirates, despite still being a Barcelona player. The rumours have been especially present over social media, with fans urging the World Cup winner to make a switch over to England.

However, Umtiti has recently stated that he is determined to stay at the Nou Camp, according to reports in Spain. He will supposedly try and fight for his place, after falling down in the pecking order at Barcelona in recent months due to a recurring knee problem.

The Spanish giants have also been heavily linked with Ajax superstar Matthijs de Ligt, who would arguably make the Frenchman's task of regaining his first team spot even more difficult.

From the perspective of the Arsenal faithful, this would be the perfect move for Umtiti, as a result of his Barcelona status in jeopardy, and the need for a world class defensive asset at The Emirates.

Unai Emery is eager to sign a new centre-back, and the 25-year old certainly fits the bill. He's quick, strong and also has a World Cup to his name, not to mention the fact he's been playing for Barcelona for three years now.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, Umtiti is looking to fight hard for his place back in the starting line-up for Barcelona, and has zero intention of leaving just yet.

With Barca looking to spend around £75m on bringing De Ligt to the Camp Nou, the Frenchman expressed his ambitions to overcome his current injury setbacks, and retain his place in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

If the Spanish giants were to bring in another young central defender, it seems likely that Umtiti may be one of the players to be shipped out, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet currently being the favourite starting pair for La Liga fixtures.

This would certainly open the door to the possibility of the Frenchman switching over to North London, amid repeated interest from Unai Emery.

As a result of his current injury problems, Umtiti has missed a number of games for Barcelona, leading to the Arsenal boss having doubts of his own about the Frenchman's fitness levels.

He played his part in a less than convincing Tuesday night fixture, as Barcelona drew 4-4 away at Villarreal. After making a few vital mistakes which lead to goals, fans have been having doubts as to whether the Frenchman will reach the heights of last season.

Will Samuel Umtiti be an Arsenal player come the end of the Summer, or will he rise up again and become the main man at Barcelona?

