San Antonio BB vs Velez Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

San Antonio BB and Velez Sarsfield will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (April 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Sudamericano Felix Capriles.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Nacional Potosi at home in the Bolivian Division Profesional over the weekend. They went into the break behind thanks to Diego Diellos' 24th-minute strike but Juan Montenegro and Jose Martinez scored to put them ahead by the 63rd minute. Martin Prost equalized deep into injury time.
Velez, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Talleres Cordoba in the Argentine Torneo Betano. Maher Carrizo's goal three minutes into the second half settled the contest.
The Buenos Aires outfit will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them thrash Olimpia 4-0 away from home. SA Bulo Bulo fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Penarol.
The loss left them third in Group H with three points from two games. Velez lead the way with maximum points at the summit.
San Antonio BB vs Velez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Seven of Velez's last eight games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- San Antonio have conceded at least two goals in nine of their 11 competitive games.
- Seven of Velez's last nine away games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Four of Velez's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
San Antonio BB vs Velez Prediction
San Antonio BB are just three points off the summit, and a win here would take them level on points with their visitors. However, the Bolivians have struggled for form in recent weeks and are winless in their last three (two losses).
Velez Sarsfield, for their part, boosted their qualification hopes with a comprehensive four-goal win in Paraguay on matchday two. A third would see them open up at least a six-point cushion in their quest to finish in the top two.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and a clean sheet.
Prediction: San Antonio BB 0-1 Velez
San Antonio BB vs Velez Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Velez to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half