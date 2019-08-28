San Antonio's Parano Voted Championship Player of the Week

USL Championship Team of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – San Antonio FC midfielder Cristian Parano has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 25 of the 2019 season. Parano earned his second weekly award in the past three weeks after recording two goals and two assists in San Antonio’s 5-0 victory against New Mexico United on Saturday night.

Parano received 59 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market and becomes the third player this season to earn multiple weekly awards following New Mexico United’s Kevaughn Frater and North Carolina FC’s Dre Fortune. Indy Eleven’s Drew Conner finished second on 24 percent after recording two goals and completing 42 of 44 passes in his side’s 3-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence on Sunday evening.

GK – Thomas Olsen, Las Vegas Lights FC: Olsen recorded a five-save shutout and was also sharp in his distribution as he completed 28 of 34 passes in Lights FC’s 1-0 win against the Portland Timbers 2.

D – Kyle Duncan, New York Red Bulls II: Duncan recorded the game-winning goal – his first as a professional – and an assist in New York’s win against Nashville and completed 84 of 110 passes over two games for the week.

D – Ken Tribbett, Nashville SC: Tribbett recorded one goal and one assist over two contests while also winning 15 of 23 duels and 8 of 12 aerials to help Nashville remain in the top three in the Eastern Conference.

D – Ramon Martin Del Campo, Fresno FC: Del Campo scored a late game-winner against Colorado Springs to cap a performance in which he also won 7 of 9 duels and 6 of 7 aerials and completed 16 of 21 passes.

D – Carl Haworth, Ottawa Fury FC: Haworth scored the opening goal in Ottawa’s victory against Saint Louis on his fourth free kick finish of the season while also completing 47 of 59 passes and winning 5 of 8 duels.

M – Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC: Parano recorded two goals, two assists, five chances created and completed 36 of 42 passes as San Antonio defeated New Mexico United 5-0 at Toyota Field.

M – Kwadwo Poku, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Poku scored twice in Tampa Bay’s victory against Memphis on Saturday and over two games for the week completed 96 of 108 passes and completed 7 of 8 dribbles.

M – Drew Conner, Indy Eleven: Conner scored a pair of goals in his first start for the Eleven on Sunday against Charlotte while completing 42 of 44 passes and recording two key passes.

M – Jared Stroud, New York Red Bulls II: Stroud scored in each contest as the Red Bulls II swept a pair of road games against Nashville SC and the Swope Park Rangers while also recording four chances created.

M – Steven Miller, North Carolina FC: Miller had a pair of goals and made seven recoveries in NCFC’s midweek win against Tampa Bay, and completed 34 of 46 passes across two games for the week.

F – Wojciech Wojcik, Hartford Athletic: Wojcik came off the bench and lead Hartford’s rally with two goals, including a late game-winner, while also completing 9 of 10 passes in the side’s victory against Atlanta.

Bench: Kyle Morton (PIT), Oscar Jimenez (LOU), Eric Bird (RGV), Malik Johnson (TBR), Rafael Garcia (OKC), Aodhan Quinn (OC), Prosper Kasim (BHM)