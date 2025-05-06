San Antonio vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

San Antonio and Penarol return to action in Group H of the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Estadio Félix Capriles on Tuesday. Diego Aguirre’s men will set out to complete the double over the Bolivian outfit, having secured a 2-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture on home soil.

San Antonio turned in an attacking show of class in the Bolivian top flight last time out as they edged out 10-man Independiente Petrolero 4-2 at the Estadio Dr. Carlos Villegas.

Joaquín Monasterio’s side had failed to win their previous three outings in the league, where they currently sit sixth in the table with eight points from the opening six matches.

San Antonio now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have won two of their first three games in Group H, with April’s 2-0 loss against Penarol sandwiched between the two victories.

Penarol, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last Saturday when they held their own to see off Defensor Sporting 1-0 at the Estadio Luis Franzini in the Uruguayan Liga AUF.

This followed a goalless draw against Olimpia in the Copa Libertadores on April 23, a result which saw their four-game winning streak in all competitions come to an end.

Penarol have picked up four points from their opening three games in Group H of the Libertadores to sit third in the table, two points and one place behind Tuesday’s hosts.

San Antonio vs Penarol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between San Antonio and Penarol, with the Uruguayan outfit claiming a 2-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

San Antonio are on a run of five consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of April.

Penarol have lost just one of their most recent six games on the road while picking up four wins and one draw since late March.

San Antonio have won all but one of their last five home matches in all competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Nacional Potosi on April 18 being the exception.

San Antonio vs Penarol Prediction

Penarol returned to winning ways with a dogged display against Defensor last time out and will take on San Antonio with sky-high confidence as they look to strengthen their position in the group standings.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, Aguirre’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: San Antonio 1-2 Penarol

San Antonio vs Penarol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Penarol to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in San Antonio’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

