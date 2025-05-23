San Diego FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

San Diego FC welcome Los Angeles Galaxy to Snapdragon Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday. LA have endured a winless run in the competition, drawing 10. San Diego have had a good debut season and are third in the standings.
SDFC extended their unbeaten streak in the competition to four games last week with a goalless draw with Sporting KC. They failed to score for the first time in five games.
LA, meanwhile, arrested their losing streak after five games last week with a 2-2 home draw with local rivals LAFC. Marco Reus bagged a brace as Galaxy scored twice for the second consecutive match.
San Diego FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time in the campaign opener in February, with SDFC winning 2-0 away.
- LA have the worst defensive record in MLS this season, conceding 33 goals, eight more than any other side across both Conferences.
- San Diego have the third-best goalscoring record in MLS this season, with 25 goals in 14 games.
- Los Angeles have lost their last six away games across competitions, failing to score four times.
- San Diego have kept three clean sheets in four league games in May.
- SDFC have lost one of their eight home games in MLS, keeping five clean sheets.
- Galaxy have lost 10 of 14 MLS games this season, with six losses coming away from home.
San Diego FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction
San Diego had lost their last three league games in April but have won three of their four games, scoring nine times while conceding once.
Galaxy, meanwhile, have one win in competitive games in 2025, with that triumph coming at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in March. They have lost their last five MLS away games, failing to score four times.
Considering the form of both teams and the Galaxy's poor away record this season, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Los Angeles
San Diego FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes