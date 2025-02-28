San Diego FC vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

San Diego will welcome St. Louis City to Snapdragon Stadium in their first-ever MLS home game on Saturday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign openers last week while keeping clean sheets.

The hosts met MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park and had a dream debut, recording a 2-0 away win. After a goalless first half, Anders Dreyer bagged a second-half brace, with Hirving Lozano and Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez providing the assists.

The visitors got their MLS campaign underway with a goalless home draw against Colorado Rapids. They had five shots on target but failed to find the back of the net.

San Diego FC vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The visitors have won just one of their last 19 MLS away games, suffering 10 defeats.

Just two of the last seven MLS expansion teams have lost their first home game in the competition.

Fourteen of the 16 expansion teams have scored at least one goal in their first home game.

After Los Angeles FC and St. Louis, San Diego FC became the third expansion team since 2017 to register a win in their debut.

Only four expansion teams have won their first two games, with the visitors being one of them.

St. Louis City have been unbeaten in their first five games of their two MLS campaigns thus far.

The visitors won just one of their 18 away games across all competitions in 2024.

Nine of the 30 teams across the Eastern and Western Conference kept clean sheets in their campaign openers, the hosts and St. Louis were two of them.

San Diego FC vs St. Louis City Prediction

SDFC is expected to make their home debut in front of a sold-out stadium. They registered a commanding 2-0 win over LA Galaxy last week and will look to extend their winning run here.

The visitors played a slow, goalless draw against Colorado Rapids last week and will be looking to open their goalscoring account for the season. They have won just one of their MLS away games since September 2023, so their away form is a cause for concern. Roman Bürki kept seven clean sheets last season and managed a shutout in his first game of the season last week.

Both teams had a good start to their campaign last week and are likely to play out a draw here.

Prediction: San Diego FC 1-1 St. Louis City

San Diego FC vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

