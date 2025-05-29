San Diego vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

San Diego will host Austin at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have performed well in their debut season in the American top flight and are making an early push for the playoffs as they sit second in the Western Conference with 27 points from 16 matches.

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Seattle Sounders last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the more adventurous side in attack, but could not find a way past Stefan Frei in the opposition goal.

Austin, meanwhile, have struggled for results in Major League Soccer in recent games after a fairly decent start to their season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat in front of their home fans before Diego Rubio came off the bench to score the equalizer in additional time.

The visitors sit 10th in the West with 20 points from 16 matches and will be keen to return to winning ways at the weekend.

San Diego vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between San Diego and Austin following their maiden matchup back in March, which the visitors won 2-1.

San Diego have scored 27 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only San Jose Earthquakes (33) have managed more in the Western Conference.

The Verde and Black, meanwhile, have scored just 11 league goals all season. The joint-fewest in the division alongside St. Louis City.

Austin have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

San Diego vs Austin Prediction

SDFC's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response here. They have lost just once on home turf all season and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Austin have drawn their last four league matches and are winless in their last seven in the competition. They have lost three of their last four away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Austin

San Diego vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

