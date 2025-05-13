San Diego vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

San Diego FC and Colorado Rapids will square off in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over St. Louis City over the weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Milan Iloski and Anders Dreyer scoring to put the visitors 2-0 up by the 87th minute, while Kyle Hiebert pulled one back in injury time.

Colorado Rapids, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to San Jose Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones broke the deadlock in first-half injury time while Cristian Arango doubled the visitors' lead midway through the second half.

The loss left the Pids in ninth spot in the Western Conference standings with 16 points to show for their efforts in 12 games. San Diego are fourth with 20 points to their name.

San Diego vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in April 2025 when Colorado Rapids claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture.

San Diego's last eight league games have produced three goals or more.

The Rapids have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Six of San Diego's last seven league games have produced fewer than nine corner kicks.

Four of the Rapids' last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

San Diego have lost just one of six home games played in the league this season (three wins).

San Diego vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

San Diego have won their last two league games on the bounce, having lost the preceding three. Mikey Varas' side have performed well in what is their first-ever season of MLS football and enter the game as the favorites.

Colorado Rapids won the first meeting between these two sides but are winless in four games since then. They have struggled defensively and have managed just one win in their last six games (three losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Diego 3-1 Colorado Rapids

San Diego vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - San Diego to score over 1.5 goals

