San Diego vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

San Diego will host Columbus Crew at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to life in the top flight this season and sit second in the Western Conference with seven points from an obtainable nine.

They picked up a brilliant 3-1 comeback win away at Real Salt Lake last time out, falling behind less than 20 minutes after kick-off before Franco Negri leveled the scores late in the first half. With the scores level at 1-1, both sides looked set to share the spoils before efforts from Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen in additional time helped secure maximum points for the new boys.

Columbus Crew have also started the new season brightly, although they were held to a goalless draw by Houston Dynamo in their last league outing. They then beat Los Angeles 2-1 in the last 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday but still crashed out of the continental competition after incurring a three-goal deficit in the first leg of the tie last week.

The visitors have also picked up seven points from three games in the league this season and will be looking to add to that tally this Saturday.

San Diego vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Columbus.

The hosts have conceded just once in the league this season. Only St. Louis City (0) have shipped fewer.

The Crew have managed just one clean sheet in their last five competitive games on the road.

Columbus had the third-best away record in Major League Soccer last season, picking up 32 points from 17 regular season matches.

San Diego vs Columbus Crew Prediction

San Diego have already exceeded expectations in their debut season and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites. They were, however, held to a goalless draw by St. Louis City in their last home game and have a far tougher test ahead of them on Saturday.

Columbus' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that come the weekend. They are the better side ahead of the weekend clash and should just edge this one.

Prediction: San Diego 1-2 Columbus Crew

San Diego vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the Crew's last four away league matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the Crew's last four away league matches)

