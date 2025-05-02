San Diego vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2025

San Diego FC host FC Dallas at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in MLS action, looking to pick themselves up from a horrible losing run right now. After losing just once from their opening seven games, the California outfit have lost their next three in a row.

Ad

Colorado Rapids beat them 3-2, before Charlotte saw them off 3-0; and Real Salt Lake pulled off a 3-1 victory last weekend, piling more misery on San Diego.

Such a drastic loss of form has seen the MLS debutants plummet to seventh position in the league standings with 14 points from 10 games. They had emerged as a title contender earlier on, much to everyone's surprise, but the bubble seems to have burst now.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, their opponents FC Dallas are just one point better off than San Diego and sit a position above them on the table, having accrued one point more.

After three winless affairs, Los Toros returned to winning ways with a nerve-wracking 4-3 victory over Inter Miami last weekend, having trailed 3-1 at one point in the match. But the Texas outfit staged an improbable comeback in the last 35 minutes by netting thrice more and securing a memorable victory.

Ad

San Diego vs Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official encounter between the sides in history, as San Diego are playing in their first MLS season.

San Diego have lost their last three MLS games, having been defeated just once from their previous seven.

San Diego have also conceded three goals in each of their last three league games: vs Colorado Rapids (3-2), Charlotte (3-2) and Real Salt Lake (3-1).

After losing twice from their opening four games of the 2025 MLS season, Dallas have lost just once from their next six: a 1-0 home defeat to Seattle Sounders.

Ad

San Diego vs Dallas Prediction

Dallas will look to capitalize on San Diego's vulnerability right now. Their attacking potential was on display against Inter Miami, fighting back from 3-1 down to win 4-3.

Los Toros will be looking back upon that performance for inspiration, and we expect them to eke out another win.

Prediction: San Diego 1-2 Dallas

San Diego vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More