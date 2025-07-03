San Diego vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

San Diego will host Houston Dynamo at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign so far and now sit atop the Western Conference with 39 points from 20 matches.

They picked up a narrow 3-2 away victory at Dallas last time out, with Anders Dreyer opening the scoring from the spot midway through the first half before substitutes Hirving Lozano and Tomas Angel got on the scoresheet in the second to secure maximum points for Mikey Varas' men.

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season and will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure a third consecutive playoff appearance. They locked horns with St. Louis City in their last match and picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win, with Ezequiel Ponce netting the sole goal of the game in the second half.

The visitors sit 10th in the West with 23 points from 20 matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Saturday.

San Diego vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Houston.

SDFC are the highest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this term with a goal tally of 41.

La Naranja have managed just two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

San Diego have the best home record in the Western Conference so far with 21 points from 10 games.

All but one of Houston's five league draws this season have come on the road.

San Diego vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Mikey Varas' men are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five home games and will head into this one as clear favorites.

Orange Crush, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that come Saturday. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Houston Dynamo

San Diego vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

