San Diego vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

San Diego FC host Los Angeles at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to recover from their last setback. After starting their campaign with four unbeaten games, the MLS debutants succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Austin FC.

Brandon Vazquez fired Austin in front after 10 minutes before Jon Gallagher doubled their advantage nine minutes later. Lucas de la Torre pullled one back for San Diego in the 27th minute, giving them a ray of hope. But the visitors fell short of finding the equaliser, ending their unbeaten start to the season.

Nonetheless, with eight points in five games, the California outfit are fourth in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles, who have accrued a point more.

The Black and Gold began their campaign with a pair of 1-0 wins over Minnesota United and New York City FC, before going down to Seattle Sounders and Austin FC in consecutive outings. But last weekend, LA returned to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Sporting Kansas on the road.

David Martinez made it 1-0 for them after 18 minutes before Aaron Long doubled their cushion nine minutes into the second half.

San Diego vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With San Diego playing in the MLS for the first time, it marks their first meeting with Los Angeles.

San Diego and Los Angeles are separated by one point on the Western Conference, with San Diego on nine and Los Angeles on 10

After keeping a clean sheet in two of their opening games, San Diego have conceded in their next three

San Diego vs Los Angeles Prediction

San Diego have made a statement with their strong start to the season in their first campaign in the MLS. They will look to give Los Angeles a tough run for their money, but the visitors' experience means the balance is tilted more in their favour.

Prediction: San Diego 1-2 Los Angeles

San Diego vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

