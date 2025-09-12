San Diego vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Sparks are set to fly at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday as the top two sides in the MLS' Western Conference table, San Diego and Minnesota, go head-to-head. With 56 points from 29 games, San Diego are currently leading the race to win the league phase and a qualification to the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The California outfit have lost only five times all season, with their last defeat coming on 16 July: a 1-0 loss to Toronto at home. Since then, San Diego have gone the next six without a defeat, winning four, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Los Angeles in their last game before the international break.

Denis Bouanga fired the hosts in front, but former Napoli forward Hirving Lozano equalized in the 33rd minute. Anders Dreyer then put San Diego in front shortly after the hour mark, which proved enough to seal all three points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are breathing right down their neck with 51 points. This game presents a great opportunity for them to trim the gap between them and the leaders to just two with only four games to go after this one, promising an exciting run-in.

The Loons saw their gap with San Diego increase to five points after drawing 1-1 with Portland Timbers. It was a tense game without a goal for 79 minutes, when Minnesota's Nicolas Romero put the ball into his own net and fired the visitors in front. Robin Lod equalized for the Loons six minutes later.

San Diego vs Minnesota Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second official clash between the sides. San Diego won their maiden encounter 4-2 in a pulsating six-goal thriller.

Minnesota are unbeaten in their last three MLS fixtures, while San Diego are unbeaten in their last six.

San Diego are the most prolific team in the Western Conference with 54 goals scored.

San Diego vs Minnesota Prediction

This will be a tense clash between two leading sides in the Western Conference table. Neither team will be eager to lose here, given the close race between them with the league phase of the MLS season heading to a close.

In such a case, a draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: San Diego 2-2 Minnesota

San Diego vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

