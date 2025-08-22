San Diego vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

San Diego FC and Portland Timbers will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over San Jose Earthquakes. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Josef Martines putting the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute while Marcus Ingvartsen equalized nine minutes later. Anders Dreyer equalized in the 84th minute.

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to FC Cincinnati. Ahoueke Denkey, Pavel Bucha and Evander scored to put the visitors 3-0 up in the 36th minute, while Kevin Kelsy pulled one back in the 38th minute. The 21-year-old completed his brace from the spot midway through the second half.

San Diego vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Portland Timbers' last eight games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Seven of San Diego's last nine games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Portland Timbers have won just one of their last eight away games (four losses).

Five of San Diego's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

San Diego have lost just one of their last six league games, winning four games in this run.

San Diego vs Portland Timbers Prediction

San Diego have won their last three league games on the bounce. Their potency in front of goal has been the driving force, with SDFC having scored at least two goals in four of their last five games across competitions.

Portland Timbers, for their part, have struggled, having won just one of their last six league games (four losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Portland Timbers

San Diego vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

