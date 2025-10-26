San Diego vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

San Diego will entertain Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium in MLS on Sunday. Both teams are set to face off in round one of the playoffs.
San Diego vs Portland Timbers Preview
San Diego earned a direct qualification to the playoffs after finishing atop the Western Conference table in the regular season. They were one of the best performers in the MLS campaign so far this year, finishing fourth in the overall standings. San Diego wrapped up with 63 points – just three points behind the top finishers.
SDFC are yet to win the MLS Cup. In fact, their best record so far is winning the Western Conference regular season. However, they could be eying the ultimate prize following their brilliant campaign this term. The first mission to accomplish is to surmount Portland Timbers. The two sides' last meeting ended in favor of San Diego 4-0.
Portland Timbers earned their qualification through the wild card round after defeating Real Salt Lake 3-1 in the one-off match. Both teams finished in eighth and ninth spots in the Western Conference table (44-41 points). It was Portland Timbers' return to winning ways following a winless streak of five matches.
Timbers kicked off the playoffs in a bright fashion and will be looking to replicate their new form across the mini competition. The visitors have won the MLS Cup once, back in 2015, with their best record since then being two runners-up spots in 2018 and 2021. The winner of the tie will progress to the conference semifinals.
San Diego vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both teams have met only three times, with each side winning once while one game ended in a draw.
- San Diego have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- San Diego have scored 11 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Portland Timbers have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- San Diego have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Portland Timbers have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: San Diego – W-W-L-D-W, Portland Timbers – W-L-L-D-D.
San Diego vs Portland Timbers Prediction
San Diego finished the regular season in good shape and are expected to open their playoffs campaign in high spirits.
Portland Timbers have held San Diego to a draw at Snapdragon Stadium before and could take confidence from that performance.
San Diego are the favorites based on form.
Prediction: San Diego 3-1 Portland Timbers
San Diego vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – San Diego to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: San Diego to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Portland Timbers to score - Yes