San Diego vs Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

San Diego and Real Salt Lake square off in MLS action on Saturday at the Snapdragon Stadium.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Charlotte last weekend. Liel Abada, Patrick Agyemang and Andrew Privett scored in the rout, while Andres Reyes saw red for San Diego.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Toronto FC. They went behind to Theodor Corbeanu's ninth-minute strike, and their hopes of a comeback were reduced when Diego Lua was sent off just past the hour mark.

The loss left them in 11th place in the Western Conference with nine points from as many games while San Diego are sixth with 14 points.

San Diego vs Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in March 2025, with Salt Lake winning 3-1 away.

Four of Salt Lake's last five league games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to score.

Six of San Diego's last seven league games, including the last five, have produced at least three goals.

Four of Salt Lake's last six games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of San Diego's last five games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Salt Lake have won one of their last five league games, losing four.

San Diego vs Salt Lake Prediction

San Diego are competing in the MLS for the first time as the newest franchise in the league. They started the season with a four-game unbeaten run but have lost their last two. Five of their last seven league games have seen both sides score.

Salt Lake, for their part, have fluffed their lines in the last few weeks and are the pre-game underdogs. Their games have tended to have fast starts, with four of their last six witnessing more first-half goals than the second.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Salt Lake

San Diego vs Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

