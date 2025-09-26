San Diego vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

San Diego and San Jose Earthquakes will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Atlanta United last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Anders Dreyers' 32nd-minute strike. Miguel Almiron equalized from the spot just past the hour mark.

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to St. Louis City. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Brendan McSorley scoring a brace while Marcel Hartel scored one goal for the visitors. The Earthquakes' sole goal was scored by Cristian Arango.

The loss saw the California outfit drop to 11th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 35 points from 31 games. San Diego lead the way with 57 points to their name.

San Diego vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in August 2025, when San Diego claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.

The Earthquakes' last 15 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

San Diego have lost just one of their last eight league games, winning four games in this run.

The Earthquakes' last 10 league games have produced three goals or more.

San Diego have done better on their travels than at home, with 31 of their 57 points coming in away games.

San Diego vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Diego FC are on course to finish the regular season as MLS Western Conference champions with three games to go. However, their lead at the top is slim, as they hold just a one-point advantage over Vancouver Whitecaps, having played a game more than the Canadians.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, have a shot at finishing in the playoff spots. They are two points behind ninth-placed FC Dallas, having played a game more.

We expect the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Diego 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

San Diego vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Diego FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - San Diego to score over 1.5 goals

