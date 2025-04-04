San Diego vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

San Diego host Seattle Sounders at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday for their clash in Major League Soccer, looking to build on their last victory. After two winless affairs, the California outfit beat Los Angeles FC last weekend in a five-goal thriller.

San Diego raced to a 3-0 lead by 40 minutes, but the visitors cut their lead to just one goal before the break in what seemed like a promising comeback.

However, Mikey Varas' side tightened up in the second half and prevented their menacing guests from finding that elusive equalizer that would have forced a share of the spoils.

Now, with three wins from six games, San Diego are up in third place in the Western Conference table with 11 points as their first season in the MLS continues to yield positive results.

On the other hand, Seattle are struggling to find their feet this season. Besides the 5-2 vanquish of Los Angeles FC on matchday three, the Rave Green have failed to win any of their top-flight fixtures, losing twice.

Having only accrued a mere six points from six games, the Washington outfit are down in 12th place, with only LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas faring worse.

San Diego vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.

Seattle Sounders have failed to win their last three games in Major League Soccer, scoring just once.

San Diego are in their debut MLS season and have lost just one of their opening six games: 2-1 vs Austin on matchday five.

With 10 goals scored, San Diego are the joint most offensive side in the Western Conference table along with leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Rave Greens have won just one game in the MLS so far this season - only LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas have fared worse (zero wins).

San Diego vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

San Diego might be the less experienced side here but are in better form than their visitors.

The California outfit have turned heads in what is their MLS debut, while Seattle have struggled to find their feet this season. It should be an easy win for the hosts.

Prediction: San Diego 2-0 Seattle Sounders

San Diego vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Diego to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

